Yellen to meet with Chinese finance minister in Switzerland

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to meet with her Chinese counterpart in Switzerland on Wednesday. Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He plan to discuss economic developments between the U.S. and China. The Treasury Department says the Zurich talks will be a follow-up to a meeting between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November. Strains have been growing between the world’s two leading economies despite their trade ties. The Biden administration blocked the sale of advanced computer chips to China last year and is considering a ban on investment in some Chinese tech companies.

