Spaniards spending record high on private health insurance

MADRID (AP) — New data show that Spaniards spent a record high amount on private health insurance last year, amid growing discontent with the country’s once-prized public health system. Spending in 2022 hit a total $11.36 billion, an increase of 7% over 2021, Spain’s Association of Insurers said Wednesday. It added that around 12 million Spaniards — a quarter of the population — are now covered by a private health policy. The figure is all the more remarkable as all working Spaniards must contribute payments for public health insurance. Public health care is available free of charge to the registered unemployed. Poll data from late last year show that just 11% of Spaniards think the public health system “generally functions well.”

