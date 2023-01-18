United Airlines CEO warns travelers more disruptions ahead

The CEO of United Airlines says it could be another rocky year for air travelers. He says plenty of airlines won’t be able to handle all the flights they plan to operate, leading to more cancellations and disruptions for travelers. Scott Kirby said Wednesday that a shortage of pilots, outdated technology and strain on the Federal Aviation Administration will make it hard for the industry to add flights. Among the six largest U.S. airlines, Delta had the lowest rate of canceled flights last year. United was second, followed by Alaska Airlines, American, Southwest and JetBlue, according to figures from tracking service FlightAware.

