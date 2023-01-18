US fines Virgin Atlantic $1 million for flights over Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is fining British airline Virgin Atlantic up to $1.05 million for flying over restricted airspace in Iraq. The U.S. says the flights violated U.S. restrictions because Virgin Atlantic was flying the planes under a so-called code-sharing deal with U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines. The U.S. Transportation Department says the flights occurred between September 2020 and September 2021. Virgin Atlantic says the overflights were inadvertent, and it has since rerouted them. Atlanta-based Delta owns 49% of Virgin Atlantic. Half of the $1 million fine will be waived if Virgin Atlantic avoids similar violations for one year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.