At least 145 people feared dead after Congo boat sinking

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — An official in northwestern Congo says at least 145 passengers are missing and feared dead after their motorized boat capsized on a river at night. The president of civil society groups in the area where the tragedy took place blamed overloading for the boat’s demise. Authorities said there were 55 survivors after the sinking late Tuesday near Basankusu. Boat sinkings causing dozens of fatalities are all too common in remote parts of Congo where travel by road is at times impossible. More than 40 people died on the Congo River in Equateur province under similar circumstances in October.

