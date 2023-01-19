Dance, geometry merge at Paris menswear week

PARIS (AP) — Dance, theater and geometry have merged in the installment of Paris menswear week. All eyes looked toward Louis Vuitton’s fall winter spectacle to be held later Thursday. A writhing dancing troupe at Issey Miyake performed on the runway against a backdrop of optically striped lighting which moved organically. It was more than just spectacle and introduced a geometric theme this season of how simple shapes can be folded to create more complex ones. It’s something that the Japanese house explored in several distinct sections using its signature techno-pleating techniques throughout.

