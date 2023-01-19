UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologized for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car. A spokesman said that Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England. Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes.” Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the U.K. by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($620). Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged that he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.