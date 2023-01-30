Volvo Group North America faces $130M civil penalty

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a consent order with Volvo Group North America that includes a civil penalty of $130 million for violations of the Vehicle Safety Act. The consent order comes after an investigation found that Volvo Group North America failed to recall vehicles in a timely fashion and to comply with other recall and reporting requirements, including notifying owners of recalls and reporting death and injury incidents.

