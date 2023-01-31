Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to New York City to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River. The mega grant is part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between the Democratic president’s economic vision and that of Republicans. The funding for the New York-New Jersey tunnel project is part of the $1.2 billion in mega grants that have been awarded under the 2021 infrastructure law. Biden is making a pitch that government spending on infrastructure will boost economic growth and create blue-collar jobs.

