Bring back dodo? Ambitious plan draws investors, critics

WASHINGTON (AP) — A company working on technologies to bring back extinct species has attracted more investors. Other scientists are skeptical such feats are possible or a good idea. Colossal Biosciences first announced an ambitious plan to revive the woolly mammoth two years ago. On Tuesday, the Dallas company said it wanted to bring back the dodo bird, too. The dodo was a flightless bird about the size of a turkey that lived on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius. The company’s CEO expects the genetic tools and equipment developed in the attempt to have other uses, including for human health care.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.