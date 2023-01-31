Difficulty measuring methane slows plan to slash emissions

NEW YORK (AP) — Satellites, drones and airplanes equipped with infrared cameras will likely be the backbone of a new federal policy to fine the nation’s largest methane polluters. But the nascent industry has a long way to go before it can accurately measure just how much methane polluters are releasing. And the nation’s new methane reduction program, which was passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, will allow the government to fine those polluters for methane emissions based on measurements taken in 2024. That leaves little time to get a reliable system in place.

