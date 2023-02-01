Andrew Tate awaits ruling on appeal of detention in Romania
By VADIM GHIRDA and STEPHEN McGRATH
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate has appeared at a court in Bucharest to appeal against a second 30-day extension of his detention. Tate is a divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. The 36-year-old Tate is a dual U.K.-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter. He arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday handcuffed to his brother Tristan who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women. All four will look to overturn a judge’s Jan. 20 decision to extend for a second time their detention by 30 days.