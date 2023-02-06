Google hopes ‘Bard’ will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard.” That’s the name the company’s given to its conversational service that’s apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Monday that Bard initially will be available just to a group of “trusted testers” before being widely released later this year. Google’s chatbot is supposed to be able to explain complex subjects such as outer space discoveries in terms simple enough for a child to understand. It also claims it can perform other helpful tasks, such as coming up with lunch ideas based on what’s left in the refrigerator.

