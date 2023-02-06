Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:27 PM

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/6/2023

KIFI

The Associated Press

Stocks slipped again on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Monday, its second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the jobs market dented the market’s hopes that interest rates would ease. The Nasdaq and the Dow also fell.

The sharpest action was again in the bond market, where expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to stay firm on keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation. It’s something the Fed has been talking about for a long time, but also something the market has been stubborn about not believing fully.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 25.40 points, or 0.6%, to 4,111.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.99 points, or 0.1%, to 33,891.02.

The Nasdaq composite fell 119.50 points, or 1%, to 11,887.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.82 points, or 1.4%, to 1,957.72.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 271.58 points, or 7.1%.

The Dow is up 743.77 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,420.97 points, or 13.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 196.47 points, or 11.2%.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content