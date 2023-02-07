After ticket flap, Springsteen’s fan magazine shutting down

NEW YORK (AP) — A fan publication devoted to Bruce Springsteen says it is shutting down after 43 years, with its publisher saying he’s been disillusioned by the talk about ticket prices for their hero’s current tour. Backstreets, active as both a website and magazine, is unusual for its journalistic rigor while leaving no doubt of its fan worship. But its publisher wrote that complaints among some fans about high prices for the Springsteen tour that began in Tampa on Feb. 1 left people at Backstreets lacking enthusiasm. Springsteen has said that it’s “no fun being the poster boy for high ticket prices,” but said pricing was in line with others in live music.

