As illegal pot dispensaries thrive, NYC goes after landlords

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan’s top prosecutor say they will go after landlords who allow hundreds of illicit shops to operate. It’s part of a renewed attempt to snuff out New York City’s thriving illegal cannabis market. It was the latest effort by authorities to force the closure of illegal dispensaries that could undermine the state’s nascent legal cannabis market, which began rolling out in recent months and is expected more quickly in the coming months as more state-sanctioned shops open. During a news conference with the mayor, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office has sent out notices to more than 400 smoke shops that illegally sell cannabis, warning them of potential eviction proceedings.

