Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making Wisconsin his first stop after his State of the Union address. Biden plans to visit a training center run by the Laborers’ International Union of North America near Madison, the state capital, to press the economic message and other themes he promoted in Tuesday’s nationally televised speech. Biden says his policies have helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing job across the United States since he took office in 2021. Biden narrowly won Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election, beating Donald Trump by less than 1 percentage point.

