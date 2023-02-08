Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Iger’s company ‘transformation’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a “significant transformation” announced by CEO Bob Iger. The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment’s global workforce and were announced Wednesday after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts. Iger returned as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek. The company says the job reductions are part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company. In its latest results, solid growth at Disney’s theme parks helped offset tepid performance in its video streaming and movie business.

