Pilot shortage puts pressure on airline operations

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A shortage of pilots is limiting the number of flights that airlines can operate, which can cause problems during peak travel periods. The problem is most severe at small, regional airlines, but it could spread to the major carriers. In response, airlines have been in a hiring frenzy that is likely to continue for several years as the carriers replace pilots who reach the federal mandatory retirement age of 65. They are also creating new training programs for novices. Still, airline executives warn that it could take years to produce enough pilots to meet Americans’ growing desire to travel. The largest pilots’ union says airlines just need to boost pay to attract people who already have pilot licenses.

