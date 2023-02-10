Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California has forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix. But officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Houston-based pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its CALNEV and SFPP West pipelines were shut down. It says there was no fire and no injuries. It did not say how much leaked or when service would be restored. In Las Vegas, Clark County officials said they do not anticipate an immediate impact on gas availability.

