US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program

BEIJING (AP) — The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it says are linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. The economic restrictions announced Friday came after the Biden administration pledged to consider broader efforts to address China’s surveillance activities. It will make it difficult for five companies and one research institute to obtain American technology exports. The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”

