Gas pipeline to Vegas resumes operating after shutdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The operator of a pipeline facility in California that was forced to shut down deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix due to a leak says it resumed operations on Saturday afternoon. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan said Saturday that the source of the leak was isolated within its Watson Station in Long Beach, California, and that it began to deliver fuel later in the day. The company says the amount and cause of the leak are under investigation. Clark County officials say they believe supplies would not be affected by the leak.

