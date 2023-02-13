Bid to keep California reactors running faces time squeeze

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A late-hour attempt to extend the life of California’s last nuclear power plant is facing a time squeeze. A state analysis Monday predicted it will take federal regulators until late 2026 to act on an application to extend the operating run of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. However, the plant is scheduled to shut down permanently by mid-2025. Operator Pacific Gas & Electric is asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for an unusual exemption that would allow the decades-old reactors to continue running while the NRC reviews an application to extend its licenses for as much as two decades. The ruling is expected next month.

