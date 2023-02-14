Airbnb 4Q profit and revenue rise on bookings, higher rates

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb has reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that exceed Wall Street expectations. The company is still riding the recovery in travel from the pandemic-era lows of a couple years ago. Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $319 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. Thanks to more bookings and higher rates, revenue rose 24% to $1.9 billion. According to a FactSet poll, both the per-share earnings and the revenue topped analysts’ expectations. San Francisco-based Airbnb says it’s seeing strength in all regions of the world. Most of its U.S. business is domestic, but it’s seeing a pickup in cross-border travel too.

