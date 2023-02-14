Buffett’s firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes
By JOSH FUNK
AP Business Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company bought more Apple stock at the end of last year and slashed its recent investment in a computer chip maker and two long-time bank holdings. Berkshire Hathaway revealed several changes to its stock portfolio Tuesday in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to buying another 21 million Apple shares, Berkshire slashed its stakes in Taiwan Semiconductor, US Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon. It also trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Kroger and Ally Financial. Buffett’s company added to its relatively new investment in building products maker Louisiana Pacific. Besides stocks, Berkshire owns an eclectic mix of dozens of insurance, utility, railroad, manufacturing and retail companies.