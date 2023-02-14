Philanthropy 50: List of America’s top 50 donors of 2022
As the ranks of America’s super wealthy grow, the roster of major philanthropists is expanding to include not-so-typical megadonors — among them, a professional clarinetist, a Ph.D. in meat science, and a lawyer who regularly argues before the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s according to a Chronicle of Philanthropy analysis of giving in 2022. Here are the donors who gave the most, according to the Philanthropy 50.