Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot to be revealed in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The winner of November’s record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will soon be revealed in California. State lottery officials say the name of the person will be released during a Tuesday morning press conference in Sacramento. The winner won’t be present but a statement from the person will be read. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles. The jackpot grew to the staggering amount after more than three months without anyone coming up with all the right numbers for the top prize.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.