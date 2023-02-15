Environmentalists say new airport threatens Albanian lagoons

AKERNI, Albania (AP) — The construction of the new airport in the southwestern Albanian coast city of Vlora is a good omen for local residents seeking work, but a nightmare for environmentalists. The Ministry of Tourism and Environment says the airport will generate 1,500 jobs, and is built on an old military airport that was started in 1920s. But environmentalists believe that it will severely damage the lagoon’s ecosystem and the birds that live there, including flamingos, pelicans and millions of other migratory birds. International institutions, too, have asked Albania to reconsider the site, saying it goes against both national laws and international treaties on biodiversity.

