Mini-union vote at Nissan Tennessee plant set for March 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fewer than 100 employees out of the thousands who work at Nissan’s auto assembly plant in Tennessee will get to vote on March 16 on whether to form a small union. The National Labor Relations Board set the secret ballot election date for about 86 tool and die technicians at Nissan’s Smyrna plant. The vote on whether to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will occur at the Nissan facility. The board with a majority picked by President Joe Biden ruled earlier this month that the workers are eligible for union organizing. It overturned a June 2021 ruling by one of the board’s regional officials that had long blocked the vote.

