DoorDash sees record orders and users, but losses grow

DoorDash says it saw a record number of orders and active users in the fourth quarter as it expanded overseas and gained market share at home. The San Francisco-based delivery company said Thursday that its monthly active users grew 28% to a record 34 million during the October-December period. Some of that growth came from Wolt Enterprises, the Finnish delivery service DoorDash acquired last year. Wolt operates in 22 countries where DoorDash previously had no presence, including Germany. Total orders grew 27% to 467 million. According to analysts polled by FactSet, that beat Wall Street’s forecast of 459 million. Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 40% to $1.82 billion, also beating forecasts.

