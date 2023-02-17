Former Theranos exec seeks to avoid lengthy prison sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani has returned to federal court in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while he’s appealing a jury’s verdict convicting him of orchestrating a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. A judge on Friday oversaw arguments about Balwani’s attempt to delay the start of his nearly 13-year prison sentence. The judge also heard a vigorous debate about how much money Balwani should pay investors and patients duped by the Theranos scam. The judge didn’t rule Friday, but a decision on Balwani’s bid to remain free is expected before March 15 when he is scheduled to report to prison.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.