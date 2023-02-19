Tunisia orders top European trade union official expelled

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied has accused Europe’s top trade union official of interfering with the North African country’s “internal affairs” and ordered her to leave the country within 24 hours. Esther Lynch, the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation was in Tunisia over the weekend in solidarity with the country’s influential General Labor Union, whose leaders have been arrested and harassed in a crackdown on those opposed to the increasingly authoritarian president. Lynch addressed the protesters in the port city of Sfax on Saturday. The Tunisian presidency said in a tweet that her “statements made during the … demonstration interfered with Tunisian internal affairs.”

