FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking aim at a new health hazard: online misinformation. Under FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf the agency has begun using Instagram memes, YouTube videos and other online tools to try and debunk myths about COVID vaccines and other medical products. It’s an unlikely role for the 100-year old bureaucratic agency, which has never been known for its communication skills. But Califf says the growing tide of health misinformation demands a response from his regulators. Experts support the effort, but warn that separate controversies at the FDA may be undermining its credibility with the public.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.