Overstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midvale, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $404.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.2 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.

