Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’
By SIBI ARASU
Associated Press
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged financial policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies to focus on the world’s “most vulnerable people” in talks taking place in the technology hub of Bengaluru. As countries deal with slew of challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic, Modi said the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors face the task of restoring stability, confidence and growth to the world economy. As the G-20 host this year, India has the opportunity to showcase its ascent as an economic power. Speaking in a video message, Modi pointed to the country’s digital payments technology as a model to be emulated.