Pakistan-Afghan border crossing shut after brief reopening

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has shut down a key border crossing with Afghanistan, just hours after it was reopened. Thursday’s developments are the latest twist in the controversial closure of the Torkham junction and key trade route between the two countries that has added to increasing tensions along the troubled and volatile boundary. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Sunday closed the crossing, claiming Islamabad was not aboding by an agreement with Kabul to allow Afghan patients into Pakistan for medical care. A top Pakistani delegation held talks in Kabul on Wednesday and on Thursday morning, the crossing reopened for a few hours, easing a backlog for thousands of trucks. But later, an official said Pakistan closed the crossing again over “administrative issues.”

By RIAZ KHAN and RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

