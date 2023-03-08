Alex Jones would get $520,000 salary under bankruptcy plan

Alex Jones’ company has proposed a plan in its bankruptcy case to pay the conspiracy theorist $520,000 a year, while leaving $7 million to $10 million annually to pay creditors, including relatives of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims. The Sandy Hook families won nearly $1.5 billion in lawsuits against the Infowars host and his company last year for his labeling as a hoax the 2012 school shooting in Connecticut that killed 26 children and adults. It remains unclear how much money the families will actually get from Jones. Both he and his company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy protection last year. Jones is also appealing the lawsuit verdicts.

