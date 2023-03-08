Atlanta hospital closure inquiry sought by Georgia Democrats

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia lawmakers, local officials and the NAACP are asking federal officials to investigate a health care system that closed hospitals in downtown Atlanta and a southern suburb. They claim Wellstar Health System has illegally discriminated against Black people and violated its tax-exempt status. Democratic state Sen. Nan Orrock of Atlanta says she and others filed complaints with the IRS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Wellstar closed 450-bed Atlanta Medical Center in November, just months after closing the smaller Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point. An email seeking comment was sent to Wellstar on Wednesday.

