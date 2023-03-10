Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain after other European layoffs

MADRID (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it will cut around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the Spanish city of Valencia. The cuts announced Friday are in addition to the 2,300 layoffs largely in Germany and the U.K. that the auto manufacturer announced last month as part of a “leaner, more competitive cost structure in Europe.” Ford Spain notified unions on Friday of what it said was “a profound restructuring of its operations.” That comes even as Ford champions the Valencia plant as its preferred site to assemble “next-generation” electric vehicles. The plant employed 5,400 people. Ford says its strategy to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 hasn’t changed.

