Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon will construct a $122 million terminal at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport to be operated by a leading Irish airport company when it’s completed in four years,. Lebanon’s only international airport had a major facelift after the country’s 1975-90 civil war and has been working at full capacity for years. The airport has not undergone an expansion since 1998. Lebanon’s minister of transportation said Monday the project will create 500 direct jobs and 2,000 related jobs and will be for chartered and low-cost flights. He said once Terminal 2 is ready it will be operated by DAA International, an airport company in Ireland.

