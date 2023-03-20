Starbucks new CEO Laxman Narasimhan takes his seat
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Starbucks officially has a new CEO. Seattle coffee giant said Monday that Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of CEO and joined the company’s board of directors. Narasimhan succeeds longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz, who came out of retirement last spring to serve as interim CEO while the company searched for a new chief executive. Schultz will remain on the company’s board. Starbucks announced last September that Narasimhan would become its new CEO. N55, most The 55-year-old most recently served as CEO of Reckitt, a U.K.-based consumer health, hygiene and nutrition company. He was also a longtime executive at PepsiCo.