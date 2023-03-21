Spain’s government faces no-confidence vote brought by Vox

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s parliament is debating ahead of a confidence vote brought by the nation’s far-right Vox party against the governing left-wing coalition. The motion has little chance of succeeding. No other party has said it will support the attempt by Vox’s 52 lawmakers to topple the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez when the vote is held on Wednesday. Vox is presenting an independent candidate instead of its leader in attempt to lure votes. The 89-year-old former communist and university professor Ramón Tamames has pledged that if the vote succeeds, he will immediately call national elections.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.