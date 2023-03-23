1 million march in France, unions call new pension protests

PARIS (AP) — French unions have called for new nationwide protests next week, which will coincide with King Charles III’s visit to France. The announcement follows record turnout in Thursday’s protest march in Paris against President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64. French authorities say 119,000 people marched through the capital, which the Interior Ministry said was the biggest so far for Paris. Over one million people joined protest marches around the country, the ministry said.

By SYLVIE CORBET, and ALEXANDER TURNBULL The Associated Press

