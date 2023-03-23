Coinbase tumbles after SEC warns of securities violations
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
Coinbase’s stock is tumbling after the cryptocurrency trading platform received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it could possibly face securities charges. The SEC said in a filing that a Wells notice was sent to Coinbase. The company was advised that a preliminary determination was made recommending that the SEC file an enforcement action against Coinbase for allegedly violating federal securities laws.