IMF warns without reforms, Lebanon could see hyperinflation

BEIRUT (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has given a grim assessment of Lebanon’s prospects for getting out of its deepening financial crisis. An IMF delegation met with Lebanese officials on Thursday. Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, the head of the IMF mission, said at a news conference later that continued inaction by Lebanese leaders will leave the country in a “never-ending crisis” in which it could spiral into hyperinflation, “affecting the quality of life of many Lebanese for years to come.” The delegation’s visit comes as progress towards finalizing a sorely needed IMF bailout package for the struggling country has largely stalled.

