Renamed Horseshoe to host Poker World Series on Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A name paired with poker and Las Vegas lore now has a place on the neon-lit Strip. Caesars Entertainment on Friday marked the rebranding of its Bally’s Las Vegas as the Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The 2,800-room property once was the MGM Grand Hotel, where a historic fire in 1980 killed 87 people. Then it was Bally’s Las Vegas for 36 years. The name change comes ahead of the 54th World Series of Poker, which the property will again host beginning in late May. Last year, the tournament drew nearly 200,000 players and awarded almost $350 million in prizes.

