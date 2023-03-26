Travel disruption hits Germany on eve of transport strike
BERLIN (AP) — An increased number of travelers in Germany have boarded trains and planes to avoid a major one-day strike Monday that aims to bring the country’s transportation system to a standstill. But even advance travel on Sunday was met with disruption in some places. Munich airport was already shut down Sunday because of the strike. Technical problems at Germain airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt led to flight delays and cancellations at the country’s biggest airport. A total of around 1,500 connections were affected and takeoffs and landings were only possible for emergency humanitarian flights.