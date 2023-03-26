Turkmenistan votes for new, opposition-free parliament

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Voters in Turkmenistan have headed to the polls to elect a new parliament that is expected to be opposition-free and loyal to the government of the gas-rich Central Asian nation. A total of 2,602 polling stations opened in Turkmenistan on Sunday to accommodate about 3.5 million registered voters. Another 42 polling sites were set up in embassies abroad. Voters will elect 125 members of parliament out of 258 candidates. All of them support Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdymukhamedov was elected last year to succeed his father who had run the the isolated ex-Soviet country for more than a decade. Turkmenistan has remained difficult for outsiders to enter. It has also struggled to diversify its gas-dependent economy.

