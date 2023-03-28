Elephant in the dining room: Startup makes mammoth meatball

AMSTERDAM (AP) — An Australian company has lifted the glass cloche on a meatball made of lab-grown cultured meat using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct mammoth. The high-tech treat isn’t available to eat yet. The startup says it is meant to fire up public debate about cultivated meat. Also called cultured or cell-based meat, it is made from animal cells. Livestock doesn’t need to be killed to produce it – which advocates say is better not just for the animals but also for the environment. Vow used publicly available genetic information from the mammoth, filled missing parts with genetic data the African elephant, and inserted it into a sheep cell. The cells multiplied in a lab until there were enough to roll up into the meatball.

