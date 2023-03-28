Millennial Money: Manage the costs of a chronic condition

For millennials with chronic medical conditions — or those raising kids with chronic conditions — health care can be an enormous expense. About 44% of older millennials have at least one chronic health condition, including migraines, major depression and asthma, according to a 2021 poll. And many millennials are caring for children with complicated medical needs, too. Chronic conditions can be expensive, including doctor’s visits, tests and prescription drugs. But there are ways to keep health care costs lower, including taking advantage of a flexible spending account or health savings account, comparing pharmacy prices on medications and using a care manager through your insurance.

